–City of Salina press release—

The Salina Public Entities-City of Salina, Salina Airport Authority, Salina Unified School District (USD) 305 and Kansas State Polytechnic Salina-will hold a public meeting to discuss the status of the former Schilling Air Force Base (AFB) environmental cleanup project on Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m. in Room 105 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St.

Representatives from the Salina Public Entities, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and Dragun Corporation will be present at the meeting. The public is welcome and the media are encouraged to attend.

Dragun Corporation has been engaged on behalf of the Salina Public Entities to complete a remedial investigation, feasibility study and corrective action decision. At the meeting, Dragun Corporation will provide a summary of work that has been completed and KDHE will provide comments and answer questions.

For more information about the Schilling AFB environmental cleanup project, visit http://www.kdheks.gov/remedial/Schilling_AFB/index.html. For more information about the meeting, call Martha Tasker, Director of Utilities, at (785)309-5725.