Rose Marie Burt, 88 years died March 15, 2017 at in , KS. She was born on May 7, 1928 in Clay Center, Kansas. The daughter of Adolph and Bertha (Klabzuba) Novak. Rosie was raised in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS. Following high school, she attended cosmetology school in Salina. She married Dale Burt on June 10, 1948. They owned and operated Clay Center Freight. In 1969, Rosie worked as ward clerk at the Clay County Hospital until her retirement in 2001. Dale preceded her in death on September 14, 1990. She was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. Rosie was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters

Survivors:

Son: Everett Burt, Clay Center, KS

Son: Ronald and wife Elaine Burt, Santee, CA

Son: Alan and wife Mona Burt, Topeka, KS

Brother: Charles and wife Evelyn Novak of Clay Center, KS

2 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Clay Center United Methodist Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Rev. Ryan Lynch

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS

Visitation: Sunday, March 19, 2017from 2-5 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Clay County Hospital Foundation or the Clay Center Zoo c/o the funeral home