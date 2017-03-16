STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ranchers in northern Colorado have been helping out counterparts in southern Kansas who were affected by wildfires.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that a group of Routt County ranchers donated money and 15 tons of hay to ranchers in Kansas who lost livestock and property to the fires.

Rancher Kyle Monger organized the humanitarian effort after he heard a friend had lost most of his ranch near Ashland, Kansas. Monger says he’s grateful that the Routt County community quickly came together for those in need.

Hayden trucker Donnie Hayes says the family he delivered the hay to lost everything except for their vehicles and some cattle that had sought refuge in a pond as fire engulfed the ranch.