A couple staying at the Airliner Motel returned to their room early this morning to find the door open and several items missing.

Dawn and Bradley Holmes were guests at the motel, located at 781 N Broadway. The couple said they left the room around 1 a.m. this morning. They returned at 3:30 a.m. to find the door open and the items gone. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said it appeared that the suspect gained access through the window, leaving through the door with their property.

An Xbox 360, Wii, 32-inch flatscreen TV, misc. jewelry and clothing were among the items reported stolen. The couple said their English bulldog is also missing. The estimated loss was totaled at $1,300.