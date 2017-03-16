The Salina Post

Police: Neighbor’s dog helps officers catch Kan. felony suspect

Brody-photo courtesy El Dorado Police

BUTLER COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are crediting a neighbor’s dog for help catch a wanted suspect.

On Tuesday, officers with police in El Dorado were serving a felony warrant at a home. The suspect decided to run from police, according to a social media report.
The suspect jumped several fences. The dog, “Brody,” happened to be in the last yard and delayed the suspect long enough that officers were able to make an arrest.

Officers provided a tip to felony suspects “If you decide to run from the police don’t jump into a yard with a dog like Brody.”

