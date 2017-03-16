Patricia JoAnn (Suskey) Jantz, 65, passed away Thursday, March 16th, in Abilene due to liver and kidney illness.. She was born March 10, 1952 in Ava, Missouri, the daughter of Arlis E. and Arlena M. (Levan) Suskey. Growing up in Abilene Patricia attended local schools until moving to California at the age of seventeen. She graduated from Alcalanes High School in Pleasanton, California. Pat worked in the medical profession for over twenty years as a Certified Nurse’s Aide and a Certified Medication Aide. She attended Brown Mackie College Salina receiving a diploma in Executive Secretarial training. Later Pat attended Kansas Wesleyan College where she earned her BS in Elementery General and Special Education. She later went on to become an established author in poems and a fiction novel.

Pat is survived by: husband, Lonnie R. Jantz of Abilene; daughter, Sharmon L. (Glenn) Holm and two brothers, Elden E. Suskey of Clyde and Albert L. Suskey of Concordia. Pat will be missed by all that knew her. May she rest in peace.

The family has chosen cremation. Private family services will be held at a later date.