Marjorie Sager, 95, of Clay Center, died March 15, 2017 at Medicalodge in Clay Center. She was born May 22, 1921 in Lebanon, Kansas, the daughter of Wayne and Gola (Van Osdel) Kennedy. Marjorie married Richard “Dick” Sager on May 29, 1941 and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2005. The couple moved to Clay Center from Clyde in 1964. She worked at the Clay Center Dispatch and the Clay Center Hospital. Marjorie was also a bookkeeper for the Chrysler dealership in Clay Center. She was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. Marjorie is also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marilyn Day; and sisters, Leola Smith and Lavergne Gardner.

Survivors:

Son: James Sager, Kansas City, MO

1 grandson and 12 great grandchildren

Graveside Inurnment Services: will be announced at a later date and will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS