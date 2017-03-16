Marilynn J. Longenecker, 82, passed away Thursday, March 16th, in Salina. She was born March 6, 1935 in Jefferson, Oklahoma, the daughter of Arthur Lewis and Wintress Josephine (Johnson) Bible. Growing up in the area, Marilynn attended local schools, graduated from Colorado Springs Bible College and Academy and earned her RN certificate from Bethel College in Newton. She had been employed by Wesley Hospital in Wichita as a RN. On November 25, 1960 Marilyn was married to Vernon Longenecker. All of their married life was spent farming north of Abilene. He preceded her in death February 7, 2011. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, quilting and gardening. Marilynn was also preceded in death by her parents and a son Merle Longenecker.

She is survived by: daughter, Delores Longenecker of Salina; two sons, Dale (Joella) Longenecker of Parkville, Missouri and Kent (Carol) Longenecker of Sheridan, Indianna; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation. Services are pending from the Danner Funeral Home.