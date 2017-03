Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ J. Warders, age 53, passed away at his home in Navarre, on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, on Friday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.

Funeral Services are planned for 10:00 am, Saturday, March 18, 2017, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waterville. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville.