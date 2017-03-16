James Preston “Jim” Davis, 67, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017. He was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Great Bend, the son of Robert and Winona (Young) Davis.

James earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University. He went to work for his father at Davis Mud and Chemical of Great Bend and eventually became president of the company. James was also an engineer and conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring and racing cars, rocks and geology.

Survivors include his wife, Monica, of the home; sons, James Davis (Jeannine), of Littleton, Colo., Jeff Davis (Jennie), of LaVista, Neb., Joe Davis (Chelsea), of Calhan, Colo., and Jed Davis (Jessica), of Salina; sister, Robbie Damm (Gary); and grandchildren, Alec, Henry, Reid, Elliott, Robby and Zade.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salina.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the church. There is no viewing; cremation was chosen.

Memorials are to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Relay For Life Team, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.