Glen L. Hill, age 85, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kansas. He was born September 27, 1931 in Concordia, Kansas to Glen Vernon and Gladys Faye (Brees) Hill.

He was a 1950 graduate of Concordia High School. He also attended Ft. Hays State University. Glen served in the US Army within the Mountain Division from 1951 ~ 1955 serving in Ft. Riley, Kansas and Ft. Carson, Colorado. Glen was honorably discharged.

Glen married Nadine (Stice) Hull on August 24, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives of the home.

Glen was a Truck Driver for Boogaarts Wholesale Foods in Concordia for over 35 years.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #76 and #62; former member of the Concordia Moose Lodge and Elks. He loved, racing, woodworking, traveling, KU Sports and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Nadine Hill, Salina; daughter, Tina Goff (Bobby), Concordia; son, Phillip Hill (Bobbie), Ord, NE.; sons, Dale Hull (Rita), Herington, KS.; Scott Hull (Diane J.), Lincolnville, KS.; Bruce Hull (Diane C.), Lincoln, NE.; Daughter, Lee Ann Peters (Jerry), Gypsum, KS.; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.; 1 sister in law and 2 brothers in law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister in law and 2 brothers in law & 1 grandson.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia on March 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Dean Frazier officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #76, VFW #588 of Concordia and the Ft. Riley Big Red One Honor Guard, Ft. Riley, Kansas.