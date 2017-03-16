Have you ever pictured waking up to lake views every morning? Now is your opportunity! This home is located on Red Bud Lake, just minutes from Abilene. Enjoy the views from the sun room that is located on the front of the house facing the water. As you enter the home, you are greeted by an inviting living room with a fireplace. Then lead your way to the eat-in kitchen. As you make your way upstairs you will find a master bedroom with lake views, large closet, and built-in storage, along with a second bedroom, and updated full bathroom. Downstairs has lots of storage space to offer. Once outside, this home features a new roof, your own private steel deck located on the water, and a 3 car garage with 220V. There are also many amenities that the lake park offers its residents. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to enjoy this wonderful home. Call today for your private showing.

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.