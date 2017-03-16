Dale O. Evans, 86 died on March 15, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born to Orval D. and Thelma Sauberli Evans on May 24, 1930 at Lyons. He was a lifetime Rice County resident where he was a farmer and cattleman. He attended 8 years at Fairplay near Pollard, graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1948, graduated from KSU with a Bachelor Degree in Agriculture and Journalism. Dale was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War.

He was as member of the First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee and

taught high school boys Sunday School for 13 years. He also belonged to Lyons Masonic

Lodge # 192; Wichita Scottish Rite; Isis Shrine of Salina; Lyons American Legion and Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at Kansas State University. He served 12 years as a County Commissioner for Rice County. He was privileged to serve on a number of boards including Lyons State Bank, Rice County Museum, Kansas Electric Power of Topeka, Ark Valley Electric CO-OP and ASCS Board.

On June 7, 1953 he married Ruth E. Moomaw at Dighton, KS. He is survived by his Wife, Ruth of the home; Children, Randy Evans, Loveland, CO., Jan & Scott Berghaus, Lenexa, KS., Link & Tracey Evans, The Woodlands, TX., Lori & Lynn Stucky, Sanger, TX.; 6 Grandsons,

6 Granddaughters; 4 Great-Grandchildren

Dale was preceded in death by his Parents, Orval & Thelma Evans; Brother, Dean A. Evans;

Maternal Grandparents, A.C. & Mary Sauberli, Paternal Grandparents, A.L. & Vienna Evans

Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Lyons with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 P.M, Friday, March 17, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with the family present.

Burial will be in Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Military Honor by McConnell Air Force.

Memorials are to First Baptist Church or Rice County Museum in care of the funeral home.