A Salina business went to pick up their trailer from a former employee’s house, only to find that it had been stolen.

SaGE Products went to collect the trailer at the former employee’s residence on the 1800 block of N Fifth. According to authorities, the employee was incarcerated and the six-by-ten-foot Wells Cargo Tote Wagon was left at his Salina home. The company went to collect it, discovering it had been stolen.

The trailer was valued at $1,500.