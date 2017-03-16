Council Grove ~ Charles Ray Hutchinson, 65, of Council Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2016, at Stormont Vail in Topeka.

He was born April 3, 1951, in Wichita, KS, to Frank and Elanora (Danel) Hutchinson. He married Linda Gaskins on August 2 1969 in Conroe Texas, and later divorced. They had 3 children: Theresa, Tammy and Shannondoa.

Charles worked for Brown and and Kerr Roofing Company in Chicago, before starting his own roofing company in 1976, after they moved back to Kansas. In 1980, he began chasing storms around the country, putting on roofs. He retired in 1999 and moved to Council Grove.

Charles enjoyed his family and was a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, as well as neighborhood kids. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and spending time at the lake. He raised dogs for several years after retirement. His favorite dog a Rottweiler, Blackjack, was his faithful companion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 brothers: Larry, Allen and Danny.

Charles is survived by his children: Shannondoa Hutchinson, of El Dorado, Charlie Moore, of Lyons, Teresa Peeks (Keith), of Maysville, Tammy Frost (Mike) of Glen Elder, and Heather Yowell. He is also survived by his siblings: Judy Townes (Larry), of Wichita, Don Hutchinson, of Waterloo, IA, Leonard Hutchinson (JoBea), of Council Grove, Mary Bingesser, of Wichita, Nancy Hutchinson, of Wichita, Gary Hutchinson (Connie), of Beloit, WI, Karen King, of Newton, and Frank Hutchinson (Kelly), of Council Grove; 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, March 20, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Council Grove. Burial will follow at Comisky Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Limbs for Life and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.