The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Teen sought in connection with stolen property

by Leave a Comment

Salina Police are looking for a teenager who stole assorted electronics and clothing from a Salina home.

Paul Caramico, 60, and Charles Stansell. 30, reported that a known suspect stole two laptops, a smartphone, phone accessories and assorted clothing from a residence on the 300 block of E Bond. Authorities say the suspect had been staying at the residence for two or three days. He left with the items sometime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Damages were estimated at $4,800.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *