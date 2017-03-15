Salina Police are looking for a teenager who stole assorted electronics and clothing from a Salina home.

Paul Caramico, 60, and Charles Stansell. 30, reported that a known suspect stole two laptops, a smartphone, phone accessories and assorted clothing from a residence on the 300 block of E Bond. Authorities say the suspect had been staying at the residence for two or three days. He left with the items sometime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Damages were estimated at $4,800.