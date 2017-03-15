A 21-year-old Dickinson County resident was driving to the hospital when he pulled in front of another driver at the intersection of Santa Fe and Ash yesterday morning.

The accident happened just before noon Tuesday. Wesley Robertson told police he was experiencing chest pain when he decided to drive to Salina Regional Health Center. Robertson was headed westbound on Ash; he then attempted to turn south on Santa Fe but failed to yield to eastbound traffic.

Robertson’s 2001 Mustang was struck by Jennifer Forrester, Salina, who was headed eastbound in a 2013 Honda Pilot. An ambulance transported Robertson to the hospital. Forrester was not injured in the accident.

Authorities say Robertson was cited for failure to yield, inattentive driving and no proof of insurance.