DAYTON, Ohio — Senior guard Wesley Iwundu scored a career-high 24 points to help guide Kansas State to a 95-88 win over Wake Forest in the First Four game before 11,855 fans on Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena.

With the win, 11-seeded K-State (21-13) advances to play No. 6 Cincinnati (29-4, 16-2 AAC) in the South Regional First Round at 6:27 p.m. CT on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on TruTV.

The Wildcats connected on 66 percent (31-of-47) from the field, including 69.6 percent (16-of-23) in the second half, to post their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012. It is the highest field goal percentage by a K-State team in a postseason contest (NCAA or NIT) and ties for the ninth-highest percentage in a game in school history. It is the highest field goal percentage since also shooting 66 percent against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 6, 1997.

Iwundu paced four Wildcats in double figures with his career-best 24 points, which came on 6-of-9 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and an 11-of-13 effort from the free throw line. It was his sixth career 20-point game, including his third season. He also added a team-high 7 assists and 6 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes also registered a 20-point game, scoring 19 of his 22 points in the second half on 4-of-5 field goals, all from 3-point range, and knocked down 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Senior forward D.J. Johnson scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, while sophomore guard Barry Brown added 14 points on 6-of-10 field goals, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 38 minutes.

Wake Forest (19-14) was led by dual 20-point scorers in sophomore forward John Collins, who was a rebound short of a double-double with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-13 field goals and a game-high 9 rebounds, and sophomore guard Bryant Childress, who totaled 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go with a game-high 10 assists. Graduate transfer Austin Arians added 17 points, hitting on 5-of-7 shots with 4 3-pointers.

The Demon Deacons connected on 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field, including 54.8 percent (17-of-31) in the second half, and went a stellar 90.6 percent (29-of-32) from the free throw line.

The win also significant as it gave head coach Bruce Weber his 100th career win at K-State, including his first NCAA Tournament victory in 3 tries.

The Basics

• Final Score: Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88

• Records: Kansas State 21-13, 8-10 Big 12 // Wake Forest 19-14, 9-9 ACC

• Attendance: 11,855

• Next Game: Friday, March 17 // vs. [6] Cincinnati // 6:27 p.m. CT // TruTV

The Short Story

• Senior Wesley Iwundu helped guide an explosive K-State offensive attack with a career-high 24 points to help the Wildcats to a 95-88 win over Wake Forest in the First Four on Tuesday night.

• K-State connected 66 percent (31-of-47) from the field, including 69.6 percent (16-of-23) in the second half, to help the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012.

• It was the highest field goal percentage in a postseason game (NCAA or NIT) in school history and the highest since the Wildcats also connected on 66 percent against Coastal Carolina in 1997.

• Iwundu was one of four players in double figures, including two with 20-point games, joining sophomore Kamau Stokes, who scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half.

• Senior D.J. Johnson was near perfect from the field, hitting on 8-of-9 field goals, with 18 points to go with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, while sophomore Barry Brown added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

• Wake Forest was led by sophomores John Collins and Bryant Crawford, who combined for 46 points.

• Head coach Bruce Weber earned his 100th career win at K-State, including his first NCAA Tournament victory in 3 tries with the Wildcats.

How It Happened | First Half

• Sophomore Dean Wade scored 5 early points, including a 3-point play, to help key K-State an early 9-6 lead at the first media timeout at the 15:35 mark.

• Behind strong free throw line shooting (8-of-8), Wake Forest tied the game at 13-all at the second media timeout with 11:50 to play.

• Second-chance points by Carlbe Ervin II and a 3-pointer by Kamau Stokes gave the Wildcats a 23-18 advantage at the third media timeout at the 7:37 mark.

• Back-to-back layups by D.J Johnson and Ervin pushed the lead to 34-29, as Wake Forest called its first timeout with 3:38 remaining.

• A pair of free throws by Wesley Iwundu extended K-State’s edge to 36-29 just after the final media timeout of the half at the 3:13 mark.

• A Barry Brown jumper and a Johnson layup propelled the Wildcats to a 40-36 lead at the half.

• K-State connected on 62.5 percent (15-of-24) from the field, including just 14.3 percent (1-of-7), and went 9-of-11 from the free throw line, while Wake Forest shot 36.4 percent (8-of-22), including 21.4 percent (3-of-14) from long range, and knocked down 17-of-18 from the line.

• Iwundu led the way with 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting and 6-of-6 shooting from the line, while Brown and Johnson each added 8 points.

• The Wildcats held a 24-6 advantage in the paint and scored 11 points off 9 Demon Deacon turnovers.

How It Happened | Second Half

• K-State was sparked offensively in the opening minutes of the second half by 9 points from Kamau Stokes to take a 57-49 advantage into the first media timeout at the 15:03 mark.

• Wake Forest chipped away at the deficit, closing to within 62-59 on a 3-pointer by Austin Arians at the second media timeout with 11:13 remaining.

• Two free throws from John Collins pulled the Demon Deacons within 67-66 at the third media timeout of the half at the 7:43 mark.

• A pair of free throws from D.J. Johnson pushed the Wildcats ahead at 72-68, as head coach Bruce Weber called a timeout with 5:41 to play.

• A 3-pointer from Stokes and a 3-point play from Wesley Iwundu gave K-State a 78-70 advantage at the final media timeout of the half with 3:59 left.

• Two free throws and a jumper by Bryant Crawford closed it to 84-79 with 2:06 to go.

• Crawford was called for an intentional foul on the next possession helping the Wildcats to a 4-point swing, as Stokes hit two free throws and Johnson scored a layup to push the lead to 88-79 with 1:20 remaining.

• The lead was 90-79 after a free throw by Barry Brown with 58 seconds to play then 92-81 after two more free throws by Stokes with 49 seconds.

• The Wildcats closed it out from the free throw line, as Brown went 1-of-2 from the line with 44 seconds before Iwundu hit a pair with 34 seconds for the final 95-88 margin.

• K-State connected on 69.6 percent (16-of-23) in the second half, including 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from 3-point range, and hit on 72 percent (18-of-25) from the free throw line, while Wake Forest shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31), including 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from long range, hit on 12-of-14 from the line.

• Stokes led all scorers with 19 points, while Iwundu (14) and Johnson (10) also hit double figures.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State is now 34-32 all-time in NCAA Tournament play, including 1-0 in the First Four… The Wildcats are now 2-2 all-time as a No. 11 seed and 1-2 against a No. 11 seed… It was the first NCAA Tournament win since a 70-64 win over Southern Miss at the 2012 East Regional Second Round in Pittsburgh, snapping a 3-game losing streak… It was also the first NCAA Tournament win against the ACC (0-7).

• Head coach Bruce Weber captured his 100th win at K-State, as he is now 100-67 at the helm of the Wildcats and 413-222 overall as a head coach… He is 12-10 in the NCAA Tournament.

• The game marked the first meeting between K-State and Wake Forest… The Wildcats are now 13-21 all-time against current members of the ACC and won their first NCAA Tournament game against an ACC foe (previously 0-7).

• K‐State scored 95 points, its fifth-highest point total in a postseason game and the highest since scoring 101 points against Xavier in the West Regional Semifinals in 2010… It was the second-most points scored by the Wildcats this season (96 points at Oklahoma State [Jan. 18]).

• The Wildcats shot 66 percent from the field (31‐of‐47), a school record for highest field goal percentage in a postseason game (NCAA or NIT)… The previous high was 63 percent (34-of-54) against Boston College in the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 1975.

• K-State had two 20-point scorers in Wesley Iwundu (24) and Kamau Stokes (22)… It was the first time this season two Wildcats had at least 20 points and the first time since Thomas Gipson (20) and Shane Southwell (20) did against West Virginia on Jan. 18, 2014.

Quotable

• “We believed we could win,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “I’m not sure anyone else did. We felt if we guarded and took care of the ball and moved on offense we would be able to score. I didn’t know that we would get to 95, but I thought we would be able to score. I thought the big key was when we had all the foul trouble. The bench did a great job of maintaining and we went into halftime with a lead. In the second half, Kam (Stokes) settled down and made some big shots. Wes (Iwundu) was big time the entire game. I couldn’t be more thrilled for these guys. They’ve persevered. They’ve believed. They’ve kept the faith and now we get to move on to Sacramento.”

Up Next

• Kansas State will now travel to Sacramento, Calif., to take on No. 6 seed Cincinnati (29-4, 16-2 AAC) at 6:27 p.m. CT on Friday in the South Regional First Round at the Golden 1 Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on TruTV. This will be eighth all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Bearcats on the hardwood, including the fourth in the NCAA Tournament (1958, 1959, 1961).