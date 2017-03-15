LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics has planned a fun day of events and activities for the whole family surrounding the annual Kansas football Spring Game. Kickoff is slated for Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m., on Kivisto Field at Memorial Stadium and admission for all of the activities is free.

The game will be televised live on the Jayhawk Television Network, in the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro area, and nationally on ESPN3. Additionally, the game will be broadcast live across the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network, with an audio stream also available at KUAthletics.com.

The day will begin with the annual Bike Rodeo starting at 10 a.m., in lots 58 and 65. The Bike Rodeo will feature a bicycle course and free bike inspections, courtesy of Douglas County Fire and Medical. In addition, kids aged 15 and younger will be custom-fitted with a free bicycle helmet (while supplies last) as they learn about bicycle rules of the road, trail etiquette and pool safety.

More family-friendly activities will be available before the game in the Hy-Vee Hawk Zone, which will open at 11 a.m., on the Kansas football practice fields located adjacent to Memorial Stadium on the southeast side and features inflatable games for children, photo opportunities, poster-making, stickers and face tattoos. The HyVee Hawk Zone will be open from 11 a.m., until kickoff of the Spring Game.

The Egg Hunt will return for the 2017 Spring Game. Children ages 10 and under will be able to collect eggs during designated times on the hill between 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. More details and participant registration for the egg hunt will available at KUAthletics.com on March 27th.

For the third-consecutive year, Kansas football is welcoming back all former players for an alumni game. The alumni flag football game is scheduled for a noon kickoff in Memorial Stadium. All KU football alumni interested in participating should contact director of traditions, Candace Dunback, via email at kclub@ku.edu.

The Train Like A Jayhawk clinic for kids grades 1-6 will take place on Kivisto Field inside Memorial Stadium. The clinic, consisting of multiple instructional stations led by KU football players, will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Spring Game. Participating children will receive a Train Like A Jayhawk T-shirt. Check-in for the clinic will begin at 11 a.m., at the southeast gate of Memorial Stadium.

Online registration for the Train Like A Jayhawk clinic is available, but space is limited. Train Like a Jayhawk registration and more information on the various activities surrounding the 2017 Kansas football Spring Game can be found by visiting KUAthletics.com/trainlikeajayhawk.

Gates to Memorial Stadium open at 11 a.m., and numerous 2017 promotional items will be available for fans. With the entire stadium open for seating, fans will be allowed to enter the stadium at the NE, SE, NW, SW and west ramps as well as the suite elevators.

Rally House at Memorial Stadium will be open at two locations. Stands on both the east and west concourses will be open from 11:30 a.m., until the end of the game.

Parking for the Spring Game is free, with the exception of the Mississippi Street garage.

KU will begin the 2017 season on September 2 vs. Southeast Missouri State. The Jayhawks will also host nonconference opponent Central Michigan (Sept. 9/Family Weekend, Band Day) before Big 12 rivals West Virginia (Sept. 23/Jayhawks for a Cure), Texas Tech (Oct. 7/Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), Kansas State (Oct. 28/Sunflower Showdown), Baylor (Nov. 4/Salute to Service and Oklahoma (Nov. 18/Senior Day) visit Lawrence.

Season tickets for the seven-game home schedule are now on sale for as low as $110. Fans can purchase their season tickets at the Spring Game at a ticket table located in Section 3 inside the stadium seating area. For additional ticket information contact the Kansas Sales Team by calling 800-34-HAWKS or visit KUTickets.com.