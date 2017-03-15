“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

was born July 12, 1939. She entered into eternal peace on Monday, March 13, 2017, at the age of 77 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Jessie and Maria (Ortiz) Bargas.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 17th, 2017, at 10:30am at the Zeiner Funeral Home- Herington, with Fr. Soosai Rathinam, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00am until time of services. Casket bearers for the service are Jeremy Alvarez, Nick Alvarez, Joseph Alvarez, Shadoe Salter, Steve Hudson, and Luis Martinitz.

Josie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and raised her children in Herington. She loved spending time with her family, listening to music, family get togethers and making sweet treats for her family to enjoy.

She is preceded in death by one daughter Christina Trevizo; four brothers: Paul, John , and Jessie Bargas, Rudy Mascareno; two sisters Molly Rickel, Virginia Savage, and her parents.

Josie will be watching from heaven over her loving family to include five daughters; Jacqueline Moreno of Wichita, Beth Salter of Lawrence, Marcel Benninga of Clay Center, Tammy Thayer of Salina, Latricia Corona of Honolulu, HI; four sons Rick Salter of Kansas City, KS, Shawn Salter of California, Shannon Salter of Arizona, Destin Gordon of Salina; two sisters Dorothy Hudson of Topeka, Connie Mascareno of Manhattan; two brothers Lupe Bargas of Herington, Frank Bargas of Wichita; sixteen grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn.; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.