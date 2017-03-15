Janus Lee Johnson, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Heartland Haven, rural Inman, KS. He worked as a sales representative for S-G Diesel Power, Inc., Emporia Wholesale Co., and Butler Manufacturing.

Janus was born on June 8, 1931, in McPherson County, the son of Leonard John and Ellen Olivia (Swanson) Johnson. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1949. On June 24, 1951, Janus was united in marriage to Beverly Ann (Lupfer) in McPherson. She died on November 16, 1984. He married Carol Louise (Kennedy) Geist on October 25, 1986, in McPherson.

He served in the United States Navy in 1949. He was a member of New Gottland Covenant Church and attended New Hope Evangelical Church. He was also a member of Gideons International and former board member of McPherson County Food Bank.

Survivors include: wife, Carol of the home; children, Dan Johnson (Judith Pauly) of Wiesbaden, Germany, Kelly Johnson (Tatiana) of Merritt Island, FL, Lyndia Patton (John) of Rocky Mount, MO, and Deanna Ediger (Wes) of Inman, KS; siblings, LaVonn Higgs (Jerry) of Tyler, TX and LaVerna Chennault of Mineola, TX; 11 grandchildren, Brandy Miller, Casey Patton, Keslie Lake, Sean Patton, Adam Ediger, Bethany Foss, Hannah Ediger, Will Ediger, Abby Ediger, Emma Ediger, and Leander Johnson; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents; first wife; and siblings, Merlyn Johnson and Eleanor Martin.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 18, 2017, at McPherson Free Methodist Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Gideons International in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS