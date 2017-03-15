JUNCTION CITY – Gaylon K. Lueker, 79, of Junction City; died at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Saturday, March 11, 2017. He was born April 11, 1937, the son of Clemens A.and Florence K. (Langhofer) Lueker.

Visitation will be 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Thursday, March 16th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel. Military committal services will follow at the Woodbine Cemetery.

Gaylon was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Shady Brook. He graduated from Woodbine High School with the class of 1955. Following high school he went to work as a meat cutter at the IGA in Junction City. This is where he met his wife, Emma Jane Olds. They married March 22, 1964, at the First Christian Church in Junction City. He served six years in the United States Army Reserves. He was a farmer and a rancher. He had worked at Pepsi, Schwans, and retired from Con Agra in 2000.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law, Bob Krause.

Survivors are his wife Jane of the home in Junction City; two sons Michael Lueker (wife-Pam) of San Antonio, TX, Ryan Lueker (friend-Patty) of Woodbine; a daughter Suzanne Lueker (husband-Steven) of Topeka; a sister Florine Krause of Woodbine; eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are to the Humane Society – Junction City; and may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.