All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Thumper is a two-year-old white and black rabbit. He came to the shelter on March 10.

Eloy is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair. He is small in size and arrived at the shelter on March 10.

Bella was released due to her owners no longer being able to care for her. She is a five-year-old Saint Bernard. Bella is good with kids.

Rocket will be up for adoption March 16. He is a one-year-old American Blue Heeler mix. He arrived at the shelter on March 14.

Sprinkles is a medium sized Domestic Medium Hair/Mix. He is one-year-old and will be up for adoption on March 16.

Lucy is an eight-year-old Terrier, Jack Russell/Mix. She arrived at the shelter on March 7. She is small in size.



