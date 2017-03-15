Saline County Fire District #7 has improved their Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating from a 9/10 to a 5/5Y. The ISO grades fire departments across the United State on “departments’ personnel, training, trucks, equipment, incident reporting and the general operation of a fire department.” The improved rating could mean lower insurance rates for some Saline County residents.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, the ISO rating is used by some insurance providers to help establish insurance rates for fire protection. “A lower score can mean reduced rates with some insurance companies for home and business owners.”

SCEM issued a press release early this week, detailing the area where coverage could be affected. Those within five road miles of the fire station or within proximity of a fire hydrant could benefit from the lower rating.

Shane Komarek, Saline County Fire District #7 Chief, says the station improved their rating by purchasing two new trucks and selling an older one.

“Getting those trucks boosted our water supply in the station,” Komarek said. “We are now able to hold 4,000 gallons of water in three different trucks.”

Komarek said he plans to further improve the station’s ISO rating by running water shuttle scenarios. The faster the department is able to shuttle water, the lower their ISO rating will fall.



