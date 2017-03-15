TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a do not use order for the public water supply in the City of Longford in Clay County. KDHE officials issued the order because of petroleum contamination detected in the distribution system.

The order takes effect March 15, 2017, and will remain in effect until the conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved adequately.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water.

Do not use the water for bathing.

Soda fountain machines and dispensers shall be disconnected from water service.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic icemaker.

Do not use water to cook or prepare food.

· Do not use for pets or other animals.

The water may be used to flush toilets.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure. Regardless of whether it is the supplier or KDHE that announces a do not use order, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.