APAC-Kansas, Inc, Shears Division, will be sealing cracks on Ohio St., Frontage Rd, Fawn St, Shippel Dr. and Enterprise Dr. this Friday. The listed streets will be reduced to one lane of traffic and no on-street parking will be allowed.

The City of Salina issued this statement Wednesday morning, “Off Street Parking only. Please have vehicles moved off the designated street or parked in your driveway prior to Friday, March 17th, 2017. Any vehicles parked in the construction zone during this period will be towed at the owner’s expense.”