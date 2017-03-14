Salina Police picked up Richard Long, one of Salina’s most wanted, yesterday afternoon. Long will face added aggravated assault charges after the officer was forced to tackle the suspect.

According to Saina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, a patrolling officer recognized Long walking down the 900 block of Highland around 1:25 p.m. The officer confronted Long, who ran to the 700 block of Highland. Long then pulled a silver handgun on the officer. After tackling the suspect and detaining him, it was determined that the handgun was fake.

Long will now face added aggravated assault charges, according to Capt. Forrester.