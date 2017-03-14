Due to a recent decline in influenza activity, Salina Regional Health Center has announced it is lifting its visitor restrictions put in place on February 13th to protect patients, visitors and employees from the spread of influenza. According to a news release, visitors had been limited to immediate family members and clergy only. Infants and small children had been discouraged from visiting.

While the hospital is returning to its normal visitor guidelines, there are still cases of influenza and influenza-like illness within the region. The Hospital request anyone feeling ill or having signs or symptoms of influenza not visit patients. Symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, muscle aches or fatigue.