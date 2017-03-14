A 17-year-old South High student was arrested for aggravated battery after fracturing several bones in another student’s face, according to authorities.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the incident happened on February 23 at 1814 Bluestem Lane. The suspect punched the 17-year-old victim several times in the face. The victim did not seek medical attention until prompted by a parent several days later. After a medical examination, it was determined the victim had several facial fractures, authorities say.

The parent also reported the incident to the school’s resource officer, who helped lead police to the suspect. Capt. Forrester says the suspect was arrested several days later at his house. He now faces felony aggravated battery.