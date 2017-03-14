Samuel Robert Goodin, 92, Clay Center, Kansas passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Sam, was born December 20, 1924 to John and Nellie Goodin and grew up on the family farm

near Clay Center, Kansas. He graduated from Clay County High School, Clay Center, Kansas.

He farmed along with his father on the family farm. On October 16, 1949 he married Nora Marie

Blanken of Palmer, Kansas. They farmed together fifty nine years on the family farm, two miles

south of Ebenezer Methodist Church. Later he also worked for the National Farmers’

Organization out of Des Moines, Iowa. In 2008 they moved to Country Living Place, Clay

Center, Kansas and most recently were residing at Medicalodge, Clay Center, Kansas.

Sam was involved in numerous church and community activities including , Lutheran Men’s

Missionary League, Couple’s Club, church choir, bowling, square dancing, and 4-H, athletic and

musical activities with his children. He held numerous offices with the National Farmer’s

Organization (NFO), Kansas Corn Commission, and Farmers Union. He loved going to the Clay

County Fair, Kansas State Fair, and enjoyed welding and gardening. Sam enjoyed attending

grandchildren’s musical and athletic activities.

Sam is survived by, daughters: Andrea Ewert (Jim), Diane Novak (Dennis), Kay Markey (Lyle)

and daughter-in-law Debbie Goodin; sister, Donna May Held (Derald), and brother John Goodin

(Betty). His grandchildren are: Rebecca Wade (Bryce), Nathan Ewert (Kathryn), Renee Elliott

(Dave), Jason Goodin (Tonya), Sarah and Lane Goodin; Amber and Amanda Markey. His great-

grandchildren are: Evan Wade, Harper Ewert, Landon and Sam Elliott, Brittney Bush, and

Grace and Grant Goodin.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nora, son Bob, his parents, and his siblings: Nola May,

Norma Jane, Leona, Raymond, Clyde, Tom and David.

Sam will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Visitation is Friday March 17, 2017 from 3pm to 8pm with family attending from 6pm-8pm at Neill-Schwensen-Rook

Funeral Home.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th, 2017

at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 816 9th Street, Clay Center, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Sam’s honor to one of the

following:

St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 816 9th Street, Clay Center, KS 67432.

Medicalodge, 715 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432

Clay Center Community High School, FFA, 1630 Ninth St, Clay Center, KS 67432