SALINE COUNTY- A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. on Tuesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge Durango driven by Marci L. Beattie, 46, El Dorado, was northbound on U.S. 56 at 400 Avenue.

The vehicle drifted off to the right and started to travel down the east ditch. The driver over corrected and the vehicle re-entered the roadway went into a spin, exited the roadway into the east ditch and rolled.

Beattie was transported to the hospital in Salina.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.