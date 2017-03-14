–press release–

TOPEKA, Kan. – Annually in June the Kansas Basketball Officials Camps take place to help officials learn the basics or to skyrocket official’s careers in the high school or college ranks. The Kansas Basketball officials Camps are June 9-11 in Wichita or June 16-18 at Kansas University.

Anyone who would like to learn how to become a basketball official, improve officiating skills, or would like to be considered for high school and college basketball leagues should consider attending one of the Kansas Basketball Officials Camps.

This camp is a recruiting tool for the KCAC, KJCCC, and the KSHSAA. Officials are evaluated and taught by some of the best college and high school officials in Kansas. Officials have the opportunity to officiate top high school aged AAU and MAYB teams. There are classroom sessions, film sessions, on court officiating time, lunch is provided on Saturday afternoon, and there is an opportunity to network with a meal and social time on Saturday night all for one low price.

If interested please fill out an official application form you can find on the KJCCC, KCAC or KSHSAA websites and send it in to reserve a spot. These camps fill up fast. If you have any questions please email John Blazek at jlblazek73@gmail.com, Monty Applebee at plmi2@yahoo.com, Fran Martin at fmartin@kshsaa.org, or Joan Blazek at jmpblazek@gmail.com.