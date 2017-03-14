MARION— James “Jim” L. Ottensmeier, 68, passed away Monday, March 13th, 2017 at his home in Marion, KS. He was born April 1, 1948 in Marion, KS to Levern and Martha (Hansen) Ottensmeier. Jim grew up in Marion Kansas, attended school and graduated Marion High School in 1966. He married Jo Ann Looney, of Florence, on May 23, 1970. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1975. Jim’s tour of duty included the Asian Pacific Theater (Okinawa Japan) where he was a load master/corrosion control specialist on C-130 aircraft. He also spent time in Germany, Turkey, Spain, England & Iceland with his final duty station at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville Arkansas where he was honorably discharged.

After his military duty, Jim worked as a metal fabricator. He worked for Donahue Manufacturing in Durham, Hesston Corporation in Hesston, Heckendorn Manufacturing in Peabody and finally for Hillsboro Industries in Hillsboro.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by Jo Ann and three children all of Marion: Michael (Leah) Ottensmeier his daughter Katie; and their children Garrett and Austin. Tami (Jeff) Williams and their children: Becca and Courtney. Keith (Morgan) Ottensmeier and their child: Mason.

Also surviving is a sister, Anita (Ottensmeier) Schill of El Dorado, Kansas

The family is planning a service at Claney Cemetery, rural Marion on Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at 3:30 pm.

Zeiner Funeral Home of Marion is handling the arrangements. Jims’ family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice, Newton, KS. We would also like to thank everyone for their loving care and thoughtfulness for our Dad and our family. Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion Kansas.