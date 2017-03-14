TOPEKA – Elnora D. Reiswig Siemens, age 94, passed away March 12, 2017, at Lexington Park Nursing Home in Topeka, Kansas. She was born January 22, 1923, in Marion, Kansas, the daughter of Clark and Martha (Schlotthauer) Johnston. She attended Florence Schools. She was a retail clerk for Western Auto for many years, she later worked for Coast-to-Coast and then JCPenney. In 1940, she was united in marriage to Marion Reiswig, he preceded her in death in 1982. She later would marry Arnold Siemens, he too preceded her in death. Along with her husbands she was also preceded by her siblings: Josephine Stroda, Ruth Bessel, Alice Rempel, Helen Reiswig, Edna Pauls, Bernice Herbel, Margaret Reiswig, Harold, Albert, Walter, and Lloyd Johnston. She is survived by Larry Reiswig and his wife Jolene of Topeka; 3 grandchildren: Jason Reiswig and wife Shelley of El Dorado; Aaron Reiswig and wife Keisha of Shawnee; and Renee Dowell and husband Rusty of Lenexa; and 5 great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Alexis, Braden, Calan and Landon. Viewing will be held from 1 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Marion. Interment will be in the Marion Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for Gideons International in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861.