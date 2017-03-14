Delightful Looking Ranch home w/ Finished Basement, Extra Long Attached Garage, plus Additional Oversized 2-Car Garage with Awesome Workshop Area. Resting in a Peaceful Neighborhood, this Landscaped Yard provides Gorgeous Curb Appeal! Home is Very Clean, Well-Maintained and features Large Rooms with Beautiful Natural Light. Get Ready to Work your Magic in the Large Kitchen which includes Tons of Counter Space and Quality Cabinets including Pantry! All Kitchen Appliances Remain as well as Washer, Dryer and Freezer. Full Basement includes a Family Room w/ Stove, plus 2 non code Bedrooms, and 3/4 Bath. Laundry Located on Main or in Basement. Metal Siding and Vinyl Replacement Windows for Low Maintenance Exterior. Excellent Property! This home won’t be available for long, call for your private showing now!

