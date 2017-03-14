An intoxicated driver took a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase early this morning.
Sheriff Roger Soldan said the deputy pulled over a 2013 GMC Sierra for improper driving on a laned roadway on the 2200 block of K-140. According to the deputy, the truck was left of center. When the Deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.
The deputy pursued the suspect at speeds of 100-miles-per-hour down K-140. The suspect then turned south on Burma, maintaining a high rate of speed until he reached Smolan. The vehicle pulled over after reaching Smolan, surrendering to the officer.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Adam Gantenbein of Abilene. Gantenbein was booked into the Saline County jail for driving under the influence, flee and elude and speeding.
Comments
Hayden says
Dang man… he was my math para