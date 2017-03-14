An intoxicated driver took a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase early this morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said the deputy pulled over a 2013 GMC Sierra for improper driving on a laned roadway on the 2200 block of K-140. According to the deputy, the truck was left of center. When the Deputy attempted to approach the vehicle, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the suspect at speeds of 100-miles-per-hour down K-140. The suspect then turned south on Burma, maintaining a high rate of speed until he reached Smolan. The vehicle pulled over after reaching Smolan, surrendering to the officer.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Adam Gantenbein of Abilene. Gantenbein was booked into the Saline County jail for driving under the influence, flee and elude and speeding.