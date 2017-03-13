An early morning accident sent a 22-year-old Wells woman to the hospital Sunday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said the accident happened about 3:20 a.m. Sunday on the 5000 Block of North Old 81. Aaron Pohl was headed northbound on Old 81 when she crossed over the center line, striking two driveway entrances before rolling the vehicle.

Pohl was driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza. She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. Sheriff Soldan did not know the extent of her injuries but said she was wearing a seat belt.