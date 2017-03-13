A PlayStation 4 stolen from a Salina residence was sold to a local business. The item was flagged as stolen, helping lead Salina Police to Johnathan Hulse.

According to Authorities, Hulse, 16, of Salina, damaged a window and screen to gain access to a residence on the 900 block of Sherman. Hulse is accused of stealing a PlayStation 4 from the home and attempting to sell it at a trading card store. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said Hulse was familiar with the residents of the home, forcing his way in sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Friday, while they were away.

Authorities say Hulse attempted to sell the gaming console but was turned down for being under the age of 18. An unidentified female later returned to sell the PlayStation. Capt. Forrester says the serial number was flagged as stolen and evidence led police to Hulse.

Hulse has been appointed to the juvenile court and faces burglary, criminal damage to property and trespassing. The total value of damages and property lost was estimated at $700.