Auditions to be held for National Anthem and “God Bless America;”

Royals will also hold Auditions for Talent Acts

KANSAS CITY, MO (March 13, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals will hold the eighth annual “Royals Fans Got Talent” auditions on Sunday, March 26 starting at 8:00 a.m. at Kauffman Stadium. Bands, choirs, groups, musicians and individual singers are invited to apply for National Anthem and God Bless America opportunities during the 2017 season. New for this year, auditions will be open to talent and entertainment acts as well.

National Anthem and God Bless America auditions will be conducted on an invitation-only format. To be considered, fans need to complete and submit paperwork, accompanied by an MP3 or YouTube link of performance via email to 2017Auditions@royals.com. Bands and choirs must submit paperwork, accompanied by an MP3 or YouTube Link of performance to groupauditions@royals.com. Information for submissions can also be found by visiting royals.com/perform. All National Anthem and God Bless America auditions and paperwork must be submitted no later than noon on Friday, March 17. Submitting an application does not guarantee an audition. Applicants will be reviewed and approved performers will be sent an invitation via email on Wednesday, March 22 with remaining details of their auditions.

If the application is approved, the performer(s) auditioning needs to be present on the day of auditions. All National Anthem and God Bless America performances must be 90 seconds or less in the traditional version of the songs and must be done a cappella. Pyrotechnics and/or harmful materials are prohibited. All participants will audition on a volunteer basis with the understanding that no compensation will occur for their participation. Following auditions, a representative from the Royals organization will contact each person via email to let them know the outcome of their audition. All talent is subject to approval by the Royals.

Talent and entertainment acts must submit paperwork along with a YouTube link or video file to talent@royals.com no later than noon on Friday, March 17. If you are selected to perform during the 2017 season, a representative from the Royals will contact the individual or group.