HI-CO Motor Company employees returned to work Saturday morning to find all four rims stolen from a 1999 Buick Regal.

Salina Police say an unknown suspect snuck onto the lot sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, stealing the 16-inch chrome stock rims and a set of Firestone tires. The vehicle was left on blocks.

Police Capt Paul Forrester says they are still investigating the incident but do not currently have any suspects. The loss was estimated at $1,200.