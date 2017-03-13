Paul R. Larson, age 69, left this earthly life on Mon., March 13, 2017 at Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, KS. He was born on July 13, 1947 in Kansas City, MO. He was adopted by John L. & Alice (Wilsey) Larson.

He graduated from Concordia High School. He served in the US Navy from 1967-1970 during the Vietnam conflict where he received the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal/Bronze Star & Vietnam Campaign Medal. Paul worked as a trackman for the Santa Fe Railroad for 37 years. He married Carolyn A. (Cordry) Sorell on Sept. 9, 1993. Paul was a member of the VFW #7515, Clyde.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; Clyde; daughters & their children; Elizabeth Larson & son, Brayden, Clyde; Jennifer Brzon (Brandon) & children, Gaven, Hudson & Hattie, Belleville & Amy Larson & children, Kaydence, Kamdin, Taylor & Tristen, Pittsburg; son; Tony McCartney, Salina & brother; Steve Larson, Angier, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Paul’s wishes to be cremated and Memorial graveside services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Gotland Cemetery, Concordia with Pastor Jonathan Peppers officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588. Friends may sign the register book from 8 am to 5 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to Clyde VFW #7515 in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.