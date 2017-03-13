Orrin James Fowles, 89 years died March 12, 2017 in Topeka, KS. He was born on March 6, 1928 in Clay County, KS, the son of John and Eleanor (Martin) Fowles. Orrin was raised in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS. He served in the US Navy and was stationed in the Philippines. Orrin married Wanda Long on June 13, 1948. After his military career, he worked as a grain elevator manager, an Insurance Representative for the State of Kansas and Realtor. Orrin also served as Clay County Commissioner. He was a former member of the Uniondale Baptist Church and the Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survivors:

Spouse: Wanda Fowles, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Pam Marrone, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Pennie (Bill) Cranmer, Clay Center, KS

Brother: Wilber Fowles

6 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 1:30 PM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Rev. Matthew Coleman

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS

Visitation: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Orrin Fowles Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home

