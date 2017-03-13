Little Caesars, located at 645 E Crawford St, will be closing next Monday for a remodel. According to the owner, Tom Perrin, the store will reopen the following Friday with a fresh new look.

“Customers can expect an updated look in the lobby with new tile and walls,” Perrin said. “We are also doing some work in the back. It won’t be visible to customers but we hope it will make us more efficient and make our product better.”

The remodel will start on March 20. Little Caesars will return to their normal business hours on March 24. Perrin said they will still be checking their messages for advanced orders during the process.