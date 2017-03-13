Kathleen Ann (Schippers) Losey passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at her home in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 67. She was born on October 14, 1949 in Colby, Kansas to the late Herman J. and Loretta (Ort) Schippers. She grew up in Oakley, Kansas and graduated from Oakley High School with the Class of 1967. She went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in history at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. On September 1, 1969 she was united in marriage to David Losey in Oakley. They were blessed with two children, David, Jr., and Aimee.

Kathleen was the Librarian at Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School in Plainville for 28 years before eventually retiring. Her passion for books and reading was shared with the children she loved from all over the area. Spanning more than one generation, she had the privilege of teaching and encouraging the children of students she had back in the beginning of her career. An avid reader herself, she also enjoyed regular trivia competition with her friends on a weekly basis, and couldn’t resist a good KU basketball game. While she had a huge heart for all of the children in her school and community, her greatest love was for her grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by her husband David Losey of the home in Plainville; son David Losey, Jr. and wife Regi of Lewis and Clark Village, MO; daughter Aimee Losey Garcia of Lawrence; brothers Tim Schippers and wife Pat of Oakley, Jerry Schippers and wife Lois of Salina, and Terry Schippers of Greeley, CO; sister Pat Wilcox and husband Mike of Greeley, CO; and grandchildren Callie Losey, Cammie Losey, Zachary Losey, Chase Garcia, and Reagan Garcia.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Loretta Schippers, sister Donna Jennings, and brother Jim Schippers.

The moment a child crosses that magic threshold into a library, their lives are changed forever. Through Kathleen’s encouragement, help, enthusiasm, and guidance she lovingly taught, shaped, and molded young minds to become better members of their school, community, families, workplace, and world. Her legacy will live forever in the hearts and lives of all who knew her.