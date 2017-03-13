TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Faith leaders are urging Kansans to support Muslims in the state during an advocacy day at the state Capitol.
About 130 people gathered Monday morning for the event held by the Kansas branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Kansas Interfaith Action, a multi-faith advocacy group.
Moussa Elbayoumy chairs the Kansas branch of the council. He says he’s heartened by people who have “stood up with” the Muslim community and Muslims who offered to help protect recently vandalized Jewish cemeteries.
He told the crowd that members of faith communities would oppose any parts of President Donald Trump’s new executive order banning travel from six majority-Muslim countries that they think are unconstitutional.
