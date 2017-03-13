The Salina Post

Kan. man dead, woman hospitalized after car hits semi

CHASE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. on Sunday in Chase County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Suzuki Forenza driven by Bernardo Campos, 35, Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 50 a mile northeast of Cedar Point.

The Suzuki went left of center and struck the fourth axle of an eastbound semi on the driver’s side.

Campos was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home in Cottonwood Falls.

A passenger in the vehicle Miranda M. Harber, 31, Eureka, was transported to Stormont Vail.

The semi driver and a passenger from Southern California were not injured.

Campos and Harber were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

