John Ernest Newman, 55, of Salina, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017. John was born Jan. 27, 1962, in Salina to Ernest Lee Newman and Ida Johnson Newman.

At age of 8, John and family moved to East Texas. After graduating from Henderson High School, John worked for Henderson Clay, a brick manufacturer. John moved back to Salina in the early 1980s, where he resided the remainder of his life.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida, and two brothers, Charles and Wilbert.

John is survived by his father, Ernest Newman, of Leesville, La.; three sisters, Carolyn Johnson, of Longview Texas, Glenda Butler, of New Llano, La., and Wanda Newman, of Dallas; two brothers, Jimmy Newman, of Salina, and Lester Newman, of Columbus, Ga.; and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.