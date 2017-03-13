John Breen, 82, died March 10, 2017 at his residence in Miltonvale, Kansas. He was born July 13, 1934 in Cloud County, Kansas, the son of John and Edith (Shepard) Breen. John grew up in Cloud County and graduated from Miltonvale Rural High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. John worked for the Santa Fe/Denver railroad for 10 years. He then worked for various construction companies including Morrison and Knutson as project manager, building high rises internationally. He is preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnn Hauck, LaDonna Diddie and Irene Green and his brother, Leo Breen.



Survivors:

several nieces and nephews



Private Inurnment: will take place at a later date in the Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, Kansas