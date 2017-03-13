Jim B. Christy, 34, of Salina, passed away March 11, 2017 in his sleep. He was born Jan. 23, 1983 in Wichita. Jim spent most of his early years as a foster child. He was adopted by Tom and Lee Ann Christy in October 1996 in Salina. He was a graduate of Salina Central High School and Cloud County Community College. He married Tiffany Findley, in Salina, Nov. 9, 2013.

Jim is survived by: his wife, Tiffany; his parents; brothers, Mike Gragg (Ayelen) of Atlanta Ga., and Joel Christy (Kjersti) of Brookville; sister, Corrie Jones (Andy) of Tonganoxie. Jim was especially close to his aunt and uncle, Lisa and Chuck Beery of Salina and his cousins Eli and Noah Beery. Jim was loved by a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Jim was inseparable from his dogs Paislie, Kallie, and Gracie.

Jim loved God and set his hope firmly in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was excited to see God at work in his own life and thankful for His overwhelming grace.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Revolution Church, 1111 W. South Street, Salina. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with the family present from 6 to 8.

Memorials may be made to Revolution Church, or Salina Animal Shelter, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.