A high-speed chase that started in Salina, ended after the driver crashed in Clay County early this morning.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Salina PD received a call at 2:44 a.m. regarding a woman going through trash bin behind Value Inn and Suites, located at 1640 W Crawford. An officer arrived at the location to find Joseph Majka and Lacy Rule in a 2001 Honda Odyssey. Rule, 20, Salina, had an outstanding warrant.

Authorities say Majka, 36, Salina, sped away when the officer attempted to approach the van. The suspects then went northbound on I-135, reaching speeds of 105 miles-per-hour. Saline County law enforcement pursued the suspects to the Ottawa County line, where Kansas Highway Patrol and Ottawa law enforcement took over.

Majka attempted to discard drug paraphernalia during the pursuit, according to the police report. The chase ended in Clay County, where Majka crashed the van. Both suspects were transported to the hospital with minor injuries but have since been released. Rule was booked into the Clay County Jail for the warrant. Majka was relocated to Salina, where he faces multiple drug charges, flee and elude, driving while revoked, speeding, littering and felony obstruction.